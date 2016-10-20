Beach shacks may not come up soon

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The CRZ clearance for putting up shacks is likely to get delayed as reconstitution of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority, and final report of the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management on beach carrying capacity and sand dune mapping, have been taking time.

On September 19, the National Green Tribunal had directed the GCZMA to not grant any permission for putting up shacks, huts, stalls and cottages until a detailed study on carrying capacity of beaches as well as sand dune identification and mapping is made ready.

The state government has entrusted the task to the Chennai-based NCSCM, operating under the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, to carry out the study.

“We are waiting for the notification from the Centre on reconstitution of the authority. We can’t violate the court order and give permission, without waiting for the final report… Final report of the NCSCM has not yet been submitted to us,” an official said.

The tourism shack policy for the year 2016-19 says that setting up of shacks can be undertaken only after clearance from the GCZMA.

GCZMA guidelines, which had been framed during the beach shack policy for 2013-16, say beach shacks as approved by the government are to be located on dry beach, ahead of the dunes. The shack has to maintain a setback of three metres from the vegetation line and that from the start of vegetation line up to 200 metre from high tide line considered as no-development zone.

The guidelines also restrict shack operators from carrying out grouting, plastering, laying of PCC/RCC on the floor/ structure, digging of soak pits, laying of pipes, metal staircases grouted in cement.

The shacks are to be put up out of eco-friendly materials like bamboos, wooden poles with thatched palm leaves, thatched bamboo mat roofing as far as possible, reads the guidelines.

The guidelines also say that shack operator has to be very cautious in protecting sand dunes, and temporary structures on sand dunes are not allowed.