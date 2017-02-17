Be wary of fraudsters asking for debit, credit card details

PANAJI: Credit/debit card frauds is one of the most commonly reported cyber crime-related frauds to which several bank customers have fallen prey. Last year alone, a total of around 400 such cases were reported to the Goa cyber crime police station, Ribandar.

To prevent becoming a victim of debit/credit card fraud, it is of utmost importance that people need to be aware of such frauds, police have said.

A fraudster claims to be a bank official and under some or the other pretext, tricks his victim to divulge details of the debit or credit card number and password, police said adding that the details are subsequently used to shop online. Several lakhs of rupees have been swindled by fraudsters in this way.

Referring to a case, police said that a victim was called on her phone by a fraudster, who introduced himself as the manager of a bank’s head office in Mumbai, in which the victim was having her account. The fraudster informed her that the debit card is blocked and that she needs to renew it and get a fresh debit card issued or else she will not be able to withdraw money and the fraudster asked her for her card details. Believing that the call was genuine, the victim provided the details along with the CVV (card verification value), which is usually on the back of the card, and the PIN number. Once the fraudster received the details, he used them to make online transactions on an e-commerce site thus causing loss of money to the victim.

In another instance, a fraudster introduced himself as a manager of a credit card issuing company. Victim was informed that his credit card had accumulated points and that he needed to transfer the reward points as cash. Believing the call was a genuine one from the credit card company, the credit card details were shared by the victim with the fraudster, along with the CVV and also the OTP (one time password) number. The details were used by the fraudster for online transaction, thereby causing loss of money to the victim. When victim received the quarterly statement, it came to light that the credit card was misused and the matter was later reported to the police.

According to police, investigation in such cases is time-consuming and they even encounter problems in tracing the accused, as the fraudsters make use of caller ID spoofing technique wherein the mobile number of someone else is used while committing the crime.