Be courteous towards people, GHRC tells cops

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa Human Rights Commission has come down heavily on police personnel for being rude and arrogant towards people, and issued an advisory for district police heads to make the police force citizen-friendly.

Referring to complaints against the police for ill-treating people who approach them for lodging complaints, the two-member panel headed by A D Salkar has said in a inquiry report that “it is our common knowledge that the public are losing faith in the police machinery on account of their arrogant behaviour while dealing with the public members.”

Stating that it is unfair on the part of the police to insult and humiliate the parties who appear before them with genuine grievances, the commission pointed out that police officials should be courteous towards the people, and should be public friendly.

Taking cognisance of the complaints against the police personnel on being rude and arrogant towards the public, the panel said the onus is on district police head to ensure that the faith of the people in the police is not shaken.

The superintendent of police should issue appropriate directions to the police officials working under their control to give fair and proper treatment to the people, the report said.

The commission issued recommendations to the superintendent of police while disposing of five complaints, which had alleged that the police had been rude in their behaviour and humiliated one of the complainants at a police station.

The complaints were filed in 2013 against the misbehaviour of tenants who live in the same premises where complainants live at Porvorim. Flats and villas were given on rent to some people by a foreigner who owned them.

Alleging that tenants played loud music, the complaints narrated how they were harassed and mentally tortured.

The complainants stated that the builder and the local police were informed about the same, but no action was taken.

One of the complainants Preetha Nair alleged that the police were rude in their behaviour and humiliated her at the police station.

In yet another complaint, Akshara Nair stated that she and her father were abused by the son of the builder Savio dos Santos over dispute on water supply.

Akshara Nair stated that she called up the Betim police outpost, but the police did not show any interest asking her to come with a written complaint.

The GHRC’s 2015-16 annual report shows that maximum numbers of complaints received were pertaining to non-registration of first information report, police inaction, illegal detention and torture, which is one of the major causes of human rights violation in the state.