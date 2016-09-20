Be ambassadors of Digital India, CM tells students  

PANAJI: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Tuesday urged college students to become ambassadors of the Digital India programme and propagate the benefits of information technology.

He was addressing NSS volunteers from 23 colleges at the launch of Digital India workshop for NSS volunteers and programme officers from colleges under the Goa University. Stating that students cannot be aloof from important issues and remain only to the extent of WiFi, Parsekar said, “You cannot have the attitude of nothing bothers us – neither what decision the panchayat takes nor the decision of the municipality. This should not happen, and you should be part and parcel of the society.”

He asked the students to take upon themselves in allaying misapprehensions about radiation coming from mobile towers.

He said, “There is a perception amongst the people that mobile towers cause cancer. I am not aware who has made this discovery because cancer specialists say it doesn’t cause. However, in villages and panchayats some people who have lost elections come up with such issues at the gram sabha and raise objections to towers.”

He further stated that if all want Internet and WiFi then there would be towers as cables cannot reach everywhere.

Parsekar said, “I have discussed with my staff… we will put up a tower in the state legislative assembly in such a manner that it will be visible to everyone, so that the misperception goes, as the tower will be in the area where I spend most of my time.”

He told the students that the government has taken a decision to provide WiFi facility in all the colleges in the state though providing the same would not happen overnight.

“It may take a month or two, but we will start with the Government Engineering College at Farmagudi,” he said.

Informing about the government’s collaborative steps, Parsekar said that one of the benefits of the MoU signed with the government of Telangana is that Goan youth can use their T-hubs free of cost. “Additionally, we are planning to have the first building of Goa Technology Hub in the IT park at Chimbel,” he stated.

The government has also signed an MoU with MAT and they will provide outreach to various IT companies.

The state government entered into partnership with Google which will provide the Android developer course of about six-eight weeks amongst various other programmes.