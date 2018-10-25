Be alert! Your money could be stolen

Goa Police have registered over 12 cases of the ATM skimming racket and found the involvement of Romanian, Bulgarian and Hungarian nationals. An advisory rewarding citizen’s prize money for detecting cloning devices has been announced to curb this. NT BUZZ gets you some details after speaking to DGP, Muktesh Chander

DANUSKA DA GAMA I NT BUZZ

Scams are not new and some constantly haunt the general public. Recently, ATM skimming frauds have been registered in Goa and are on the rise with involvement from organised gangs.

These syndicates operate in areas frequented by tourists, national and international. After investigations it has been found that these syndicated gangs mainly involve foreigners, including Bulgarian, Hungarian and Romanian nationals. These gangsters often move freely among tourists thus are not easily identified, and most don’t have any criminal cases to their name.

What is ATM

Skimming?

Gone are the days when robbers would come masked and demand for your cash at gunpoint. With technological advances, along with the boon it has also proved to be a bane.

In the case of theft through ATMs, the ATMs are compromised by installing a skimming device. This is a kind of card reader which can be disguised to look like a part of the machine. The card reader saves the users’ card details including the PIN, which is then replicated for the theft purposes.

DGP, Muktesh Chander, who is visibly upset by this racket and the ignorance of the people and banks’ lackadaisical attitude, tells us that even though the skimming device is installed the PIN is necessary, which is captured by a small pinhole camera fitted over the keypad.

One tourist was caught withdrawing cash amounting to `7 lakhs from different several ATMs. There are different kinds of ATM skimming machines that fit all the different kinds of machines, and are easily available on the internet.

Raising awareness

Making people aware of this fraud is important as today most people rely on ATMs for cash withdrawals. While it does make life simple and easy, it also leads to such frauds resulting in loss of money and sometimes non recovery of the same.

“Awareness is the key and we have been circulating advisories from time to time,” informs Chander. A video of what the scam is and how a skimming machine can be identified has been made public by Goa Police through social media, both in English and Konkani.

The bigger picture

While sometimes people have got their banks to do a reversal in times of swiping the card by mistake, or declined payment at retail outlets, in cases of skimming reversal of the amount is based on the bank and their responsiveness.

Chander says that people who have lost money through this scam have to take it up with the bank. And while sometimes people do get the money back, some don’t because of processes and procedures followed, or because of inability to prove that it was stolen through fraud.

What is difficult to understand is that every ATM generally has security personnel manning the ATM, and when such a fraud is carried out, it involves time. Speaking on the same lines Chander is unable to understand the role of the bank in preventing such crimes. “When there has to be a security guard, a person to clean the machine, someone to attend to the filling up of money, and a maintenance person, why is it not possible to either nab people installing a skimming device is or attaching a camera. If all bank employees start checking this we will have thousands of people against the hundred or fifty skimmers moving in Goa” he says.

He believes the indifference on part of the banks comes as money is insured. “So who cares if the money is gone or not? The entire blame is on the police and because no precautions or responsibility is shown, we have to register these cases and run to catch these criminals,” he says. He believes that the banks should focus on issuing such advisories and taking joint responsibility to curb this racket, instead of merely focusing on advertising for schemes, loans, etc.

A bank manager at a private bank on the coastal belt in North Goa tells us that several clients came complaining about the skimming fraud and that the bank dealt with it in the best possible way. Not only do they assist in passing on video footage if the ATM belongs to their bank, but they also help register the complaint and assist citizens or clients through the entire process. He goes on to say that banks should be as responsible as the police to curb this crime, and adds that most of the frauds thus far involve ATMs of nationalised banks. Chander says that he has not only written to RBI but also to insurance companies, as how insurance is invalid in cases where the person commits suicide, that similar rules should apply here if banks don’t take precaution to keep their money safe, and thus the insurance should be deemed invalid. “But, insurance companies will pay the bank money, even if the whole machine is taken away as the machines are also insured. And the situation is worse with nationalised banks as we citizens pay for insurance and for the losses of the bank too,” he says.

He further explains that with about 8,000 police personnel and tending to other matters it isn’t easy to get cracking on such crimes and thus to create awareness and bring in citizens to be vigilant, the DGP has initiated a reward of Rs1000 for those who help detect a skimming machine installed.