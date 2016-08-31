Be a company’s legal protector

Manu Anand

Company secretaries (CS) are professionals who specialise in maintaining the link between government bodies like the department of company affairs, company law board on one side and the corporate sector on the other side. A company secretary is crucial for an organisation’s management and is recognised under the Companies Act 2013 as the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP).

Roles and responsibilities: A CS oversees governance structures and mechanisms, corporate conduct within an organisation’s regulatory environment, board, shareholder and trustee meetings, compliance with legal, regulatory and listing requirements, the training and induction of non-executives and trustees, contact with regulatory and external bodies, reports and circulars to shareholders and trustees. He/she develops and manages systems that ensure the company complies with all applicable codes, in addition to its legal and statutory requirements.

Service areas: A company secretary may renders services in the following areas: corporate governance and secretarial services; compliance audit and certification; corporate laws advisory and representation; corporate laws advisory services; representation, arbitration and conciliation; financial market services; public issue, listing and securities management takeover code; insider trading, mergers and amalgamation; securities compliance and certification; finance and accounting; taxation; international Trade and WTO; and management services.

Course: Institute of Company Secretaries of India is the only recognised organisation offering this course. The course consists of three stages

Foundation programme is an 8-month course and can be pursued after class 10+2 pass or equivalent students of Arts, Science or Commerce stream (excluding Fine Arts).

Executive programme can be pursued by graduates of all streams except Fine Arts.

Professional programme can be pursued only after one clears the Executive programme.

ICSI now offers an integrated full-time CS course for graduates. There are 50 seats and the programme is offered in Navi Mumbai. Admissions are based on online an entrance test and CAT/XAT scores are also considered for admissions.

Additionally, one has to undergo training with the Registrar of Companies, stock exchanges and specified regulators, and a 15-day compulsory Management Skills Orientation Programme (MSOP). After the Professional level and on completing training, one is eligible to be an associate member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has branches and 117 Examination Centres all over India including one overseas centre at Dubai.

Course Highlights: Graduates and those having cleared class 10+2 pass or equivalent can join. There is a no entry barrier so every student has an opportunity. Candidates can study via e-learning. Registration is valid for 3 years to 5 years. One can simultaneously pursue BCom and major in corporate affairs and administration, and MCom in business policy and corporate governance from IGNOU.

Eligibility: Candidates registered as students up to and including May in a year are eligible to answer any one module only of the Executive examination held in December of that year and those registered up to and including the month of November in a year are eligible to answer any one module only in June of next year.

Employment prospects: Companies need to appoint a full-time CS if they have a paid up share capital of `5 crore or more, or are seeking listing on stock exchange. Membership is recognised for appointment to superior posts and services under Central Government and for recruitment from Grade I to Grade IV in the accounts branch of the Indian Company Law Service.

Self employment (practice): After obtaining a Certificate of Practice one can opt for independent practice. Companies with a paid-up share capital of `10 lakh or more but less than `5 crore, are required to engage the services of a CS in order to obtain a compliance certificate. They have been authorised to issue a certificate regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance and have also been recognised to appear before various tribunals. The Reserve Bank of India has recognised them to undertake Diligence Report for banks.

Remuneration: A fresher could begin `20,000 to `30,000 per month. Salary packages vary depending on an individual’s capabilities and sector employed in. Along with high remuneration, they also get several benefits like paid holidays, insurance, housing credit, transport facilities, sick leaves, etc.

Skills required: Clever administrative, managerial and communication skills are vital for success in a highly competitive corporate environment. Curiosity, an eagerness to understand, analyse and interpret complex and technical legal issues is a must. A general interest in economics, business and finance, is a plus point. One must be disciplined, organised, and efficient in time management.

Today, a CS is part of a team, which provides solutions and adds value to the corporation. A company secretary is fearless and forthright in advising the board on the gaps and roadmaps to achieve a particular target.

A robust system of compliance management as well as following the best global practices of corporate governance is a must for a corporate entity today. This scenario has given rise to new companies, ventures and start-ups being set up thereby opening a whole lot of job opportunities for youngsters aspiring to make it big in the corporate world.

