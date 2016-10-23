BBSM: open for alliance with like-minded political parties

NT NETWORK

The Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) is open for alliance with like-minded political parties except for BJP and Congress in the state for the forthcoming assembly election, said the central core committee treasurer of BBSM Subhash Dessai.

He said that BBSM would have its Chief Minister in the state after the assembly election who will fulfil the long pending demands of the organisation for primary education in mother tongue and stopping the grants of the 123 English-medium schools.

He was speaking to the media during the workers’ meeting which was held at Janata Vachanalaya hall, Vasco on Sunday.

The joint secretary of BBSM Nitin Faldessai, Mormugoa taluka RSS chief Krishna Bandodkar, former Sancoale sarpanch Bhojraj Naik, Arun Pethkar, Vijay Hazare, Sakharam Bhagat, Ramkrishna Honnavarkar, Dilip Kajale, Pundalik Bhosle, Damodar Naik, Deepak Mhapankar, Tushar Parab were also present on the occasion.

Dessai said that the BBSM, which has floated a new political party ‘Goa Suraksha Manch’ (GSM) would join hands with the like-minded political parties for the forthcoming assembly election to defeat the BJP.

“We have elected presidents under GSM in 35 constituencies of the state, who would spread the network and mission of BBSM, which we are fighting for,” he said.

“The sincere workers are BBSM’s strength. We would expose the BJP ahead of assembly election,” he said.

He said that the BBSM would hold four conventions two each of women and youths in North and South Goa districts.

“We expect around 20,000 workers to attend the grand conventions. The first convention of women will be held in the state in South Goa on November 27, while the convention for the youths will be held in Ponda on December 2,” he said.

“No doubt, BJP is the biggest party in the state, but the BBSM is also growing stronger with 2,000 to 2,500 sincere workers registered at primary stage in all constituencies of the state,” he said.

Faldessai said that the BBSM has created history in the state by launching its lengthiest agitation, fighting for the protection of mother tongue.

“The credit goes to all our volunteers who are behind the agitation, for the last several years,” he said.

“The BBSM has silent workers who would decide the fate of the political parties in the forthcoming assembly election,”he said further reiterated that the BBSM would have its government in the state.

The BBSM workers from four constituencies of Mormugao taluka – Mormugao, Vasco, Dabolim and Cortalim chalked out plans for the conventions, and also designed a strategy for the forthcoming assembly election.

The function was compered by Tushar Parab.