BBSM must think twice before forming party: Dhavalikar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has refused to take seriously the announcement of the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) as regards floating a political party in Goa under its patronage, to settle the medium of instruction issue.

Senior MGP leader and Minister for Public Works department Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Wednesday said that it is very easy to form a political party but very difficult to maintain it by taking along the office-bearers, workers, supporters and voters. “In fact, MGP is the only political party that is in existence in Goa since 1963, when the first state assembly was constituted,” he added, pointing out, “And I know how difficult it is to maintain the party, especially as there have been efforts to end MGP’s existence.”

“It is up to the leaders of the BBSM to finally decide on the formation of their political party,” he observed, suggesting that they should, however, think twice before doing so, especially about the aspect of maintaining the party.

It may be recalled that the BBSM had described the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party as the only political faction with whom it could have a coalition for the forthcoming state assembly election. The BBSM leaders had also given related proposal to MGP, stating that if the MGP severs all its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party by September 30, 2016, then the BBSM would go ahead with political partnership with the MGP.

President of MGP Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar, on the other hand stated that the BBSM leaders have no right to dictate terms to the MGP. “The MGP is in 5-year political partnership with the BJP, from 2012 to 2017, and cannot break it mid-way,” he mentioned, informing that the central committee of the MGP will meet in September to decide about MGP’s coalition with the BJP, for the 2017 state assembly election.

“We are a political party, which has over 50 years of existence in Goa and just cannot be taken for granted,” the MGP president stressed.