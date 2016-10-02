BBSM launches its political outfit to defeat BJP

PANAJI: The Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch on Sunday launched its political faction – Goa Suraksha Manch – with the primary objective to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state through the 2017 state assembly election, and take the GSM to power for taking its objectives forward, including withdrawal of grants to 135 English primary schools run by the Church-affiliated educational organisations.

The constitution of the party prepared by Hridaynath Shirodkar will soon be registered and other formalities like seeking election symbol from the Election Commission of India would be taken up immediately.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, president of the Goa Suraksha Manch Anand Shirodkar said the new political faction would clear Goa of political pollution, thus cleansing the state.

The BBSM also released a list of 18 electoral constituencies – nine in North Goa and nine in South Goa, respectively – in which its political faction is having stronghold.

These 18 constituencies, most of which are presently held by the BJP, includes Panaji, Porvorim, Mapusa, Siolim, Mandrem, Pernem, Mayem, Bicholim and Sankhali in North Goa and Sanvordem, Sanguem, Curchorem, Ponda, Priol, Shiroda, Vasco, Cortalim and Canacona in South Goa.

Earlier, addressing its 500-odd supporters and media persons, the co-ordinator of BBSM Subhash Velingkar said the Goa Suraksha Manch will be having a strong network up till the panchayat and booth level, in 35 electoral constituencies in Goa. “The BBSM intends to take its membership up to 2 lakh by October 31, 2016, and use its 10,000 committed workers for the 2017 election campaign, who have already expressed their willingness to take vacation from their personal career duties, for the purpose,” he informed, noting that Shiv Sena and Goa Praja Party have already announced their alliance with the Goa Suraksha Manch, while a number of other cultural organisations have expressed their support to it.

Velingkar said that enough evidence exists about a plan of the BJP government in the state, to table the medium of instruction bill in the state legislative assembly, which had provision for extension of government grants to remaining 139 English primary schools run by the Diocesan Society of Education, if the society agreed to implement bilingual textbooks in these schools.

“When Manohar Parrikar was the chief minister, he had also planned to anglicise the primary education in the state through this bill,” he charged, maintaining that Parrikar further brought a terminology namely ‘minority schools’ in the Goan educational sector, and desired to undertake ‘Churchification’ of the primary education, here.

Velingkar, who also heads the ‘unrecognised’ Goa unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, further said that the BBSM wanted to support the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the 2017 state assembly election, on the MOI issue however that party was hesitant to break its alliance with the BJP by September 30, a deadline given by the BBSM. “We therefore had to go ahead and form our own political party,” he stated, observing that the doors of the BBSM are still open for the MGP for seat-sharing at the particular polls. However, it has to snap its links with the BJP.

The head of the political cell of the BBSM, Uday Bhembre, speaking on the occasion said the Goa Suraksha Manch will do the politics of ethics, principle and values, and further provide political, social, and cultural security to Goa and Goans.

“Our party will handle various problems ranging from water and power, to protection for Goans in their houses, on road and from vices.

The state executive of the Goa Suraksha Manch has no member of the BBSM on it. It includes Swati Kerkar and Kiran Naik (vice-presidents), Hridaynath Shirodkar (general secretary), Vinay Naik (secretary), and Mahesh Mhambre (treasurer) among others.

The North Goa committee of the political party is headed by Nandan Sawant, while the South Goa committee is headed by Prakash Kurade. The women’s’ cell of the party headed by Manasi Prabhudesai and youth cell headed by Vallabh Kelkar were also declared on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the BBSM leaders sought the blessings of deity Mahalaxmi by visiting the city temple, as also called on the BBSM convenor Shashikala Kakodkar and received good wishes from her.

The event to launch the new political party was also attended by the BBSM leaders namely Arvind Bhatikar, Pundalik Naik, Nagesh Karmali, Pandurang Nadkarni, Subhash Dessai and Fr Mohsinho Athaide.