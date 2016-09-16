BBSM blackmailing govt on MOI: Lobo

CANDOLIM: Calangute MLA Michael Lobo on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) was adopting blackmailing tactics on the issue of medium of instruction (MOI) and it was raked up to divide the people of Goa on the basis of religion and language keeping in mind the 2017 assembly elections.

He reiterated that the medium of instruction for the children should solely be the parents’ choice.

He said the issue which was dead 25 years ago has been racked up again by BBSM, while the BJP government has taken a right decision on providing grants to primary English medium schools in Goa.

Speaking at a press conference at Candolim, he further stated that Marathi has also been given equal status in the state. Marathi medium primary schools, he said, have been upgraded and renovated by the government.

He said Goa has a huge scope for becoming an educational hub in India and people will not get carried away by all sorts of gimmicks. To a query on alliance partner MGP supporting the Marathi language issue, Lobo said that BJP is the main force in the alliance and the chief minister belongs to the BJP, adding all sentiments are respected but if it is in the interest of Goa then the issue will be taken up.

He said Goa needs to go forward and not backward and for this English language is one of the components that is required. He said a solution will be arrived at amicably on the language issue.

Meanwhile, Lobo said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for the last two years has been working to stop the brain drain by taking a decision on ‘Make in India’.

Lobo was speaking at a programme at an old age home in Candolim that was held to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Modi on Saturday.

The ARC of Hope, a home for the aged at Candolim, had the privilege of celebrating the PM’s birthday where the oldest inmate cut the cake in the presence of MLA and his wife.