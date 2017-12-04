Bathinda to Bollywood: Khuda Baksh

Khuda Baksh, a native of Badal village was one of the three finalists at the singing reality show Indian Idol 9; this 21-year-old from the boondocks of Bathinda won a million hearts with his mellifluous voice and humility. His magical voice, says the scraggy youngster, is a gift from God. Armed with it and his newly-minted confidence, this young man is all set to conquer Bollywood now.

Secret sauce: Music, says Khuda Baksh, runs in his blood. “I have been singing since my childhood.” When he got an opportunity to take part in Indian Idol 9, he was determined to give it his very best. But what really got him going was the adulation he received from the viewers. “The faith my fans reposed in me became my secret sauce.”

Inspiration: Sheera Khan, his father, who died 15 years ago. “My father used to sing beautifully. It is thanks to him that I took to music,” says Baksh.

Challenges facing India: “Drug menace is a big challenge for our country. Second is the scourge of communalism. People look at you through the lens of religion which is very upsetting. The other day someone criticised me for tying a turban like a Sikh despite being a Muslim. I am also worried about the loss of our folk heritage. The Punjabi folk music has been on a decline after Kuldeep Manak.”

The big plus: “Hard work pays rich dividends in India. I have seen that every man, rich or poor, gets his just rewards if he works hard.”

The road ahead: For Khuda Baksh, as of now, all roads lead to Mumbai. “I want to try my luck in Bollywood and experiment with folk music. It will be great if I could get a break with big stars in the world of music.”

As an agent of change: “Firstly, I will work hard to revive Punjabi folk music and culture. I want to be known as the singer who brought this genre back to life.”

By the way: Khuda Baksh loves playing basketball, a sport he picked up at the Badal village stadium. He also enjoys hanging out with his family. His sisters too are fond of music.

