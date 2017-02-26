Bastora locals raise issue of streetlights at gram sabha

MAPUSA: Sewage being discharged into a drain, ill-maintenance of streetlights, traffic chaos at the Bastora-highway junction and other issues were raised during the gram sabha of Bastora panchayat on Sunday.

The meeting, which was presided over by sarpanch Pratiksha Mayekar was held at the panchayat hall.

Panchayat secretary Smita Parab, panchayat members and observer Estelline Fernandes were present.

Raising the issue sewage being discharged into a drain, which has inconvenienced the residents of ward 5, a resident said that the issue was placed before the panchayat body and health department but so far there has been no action over it, and the foul smell emanating from the drain has made life miserable for the residents of the locality.

Another villager said that “the offender has around eight rooms, which are given on rent without a proper sanitation facility, and so the sewage is released into a drain. When the issue was placed before the health department, the offender started constructing a soak pit but later left it incomplete and again started discharging sewage into the drain.”

After hearing the grievances, the sarpanch and other panchayat members assured that a strict action would be taken against the offender for discharging sewage into the drain.

Even the issue of non-functional streetlights was brought to the notice of the gram sabha.

A villager Ramdas Parsekar said that “there is no proper maintenance of streetlights and often villagers switch off the streetlights in the morning as the those assigned with the work do not do it on time.”

Another villager said that “there are times when streetlights are not working and when the electricity department is contacted, it is told that there is no stock of light fixtures. The panchayat needs to make sure that there is sufficient light fixtures in stock so that the people are not inconvenienced.”

Speaking on the issue, Joesph Coutinho proposed that the panchayat should write to electricity department to provide streetlight fixtures and to remove all the damaged electricity poles.

Following the discussion, a resolution was passed to that effect.

A villager Ramesh Maktar raised concern over the traffic jams encountered while proceeding towards NH17 from the village.

Matkar said that “traffic chaos is witnessed at the junction as service road is constructed along the highway. The vehicles enter the village directly from the highway. Some people also tend to use the service road. The highway junction is manned by traffic cops, but that is not helping in easing the chaos. Moreover, the use of service road creates more difficulty, especially, for the senior people while driving.”