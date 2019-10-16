Bardez residents irked over irregular supply of water

Mapusa: Irregular water supply has been witnessed across Bardez taluka for the last few days. The affected areas are Camurlim, Colvale, Mapusa, Porvorim, Saligao, Tivim and few other areas.

A resident of Verla Canca on Tuesday took a morcha to the water supply office wherein locals questioned the officials over irregular water supply and demanded regularisation of supply as soon as possible.

The PWD official informed that the problem is due to an issue at the Assonora treatment plant due to which there was no supply on Monday. Officials assured the local residents that water tanks will be supplied to resolve the water woes.

On Monday residents of Anjuna Caisua and Assagao had also taken a delegation to the PWD office over the water problem.

According to information available the cause of the problem is believed to be at Assonora treatment plant where the water supply has been affected due to irregular power supply, stopping the supply of raw water from Amthane Dam. Another major problem is the high turbidity level in the Tillari supply which cannot be used for treatment. Sources informed that currently the plant has a capacity to treat around 92 MLD, however the plant has been overburdened where more than 100 MLD is produced.

A senior PWD official said that “The issue was caused due to a stoppage of raw water from Amthane dam on Monday as a result the production was affected. However after intervention of the WRD Minster raw water supply resumed on Tuesday evening and by night the water supply will be stabilized”.