Barbosa rescues Maina; enter Velim quarters

Velim: A brace from striker Clifton Barbosa and a goal each by Clive Colaso and Milagres Fernandes enabled Maina SC to overcome a strong Margao SC by 4-3 and enter the quarterfinals of Velim Panchayat Cup Football Tournament organised by SWC, Zaino, played at Velim grounds on Monday. Margao SC went into the lead in the very 9th minute of play through Roque Borges whose elegant effort. Maina thereafter retaliated through Clifton Barbosa whose shot crashed to the far corner of Margao nets to level the score. Margao went 2-1 in the first session with a neat strike from Josel Colaso in the 31st minute of play. Maina levelled the score in the second half through Clive Colaso in the 38th minute. Margao stepped up pressure and scored two more goals thereafter with Clifton Barbosa completing his brace in the 46th minute and thereafter Milagres Fernandes scored a great goal in the 56th minute. Margao SC suddenly went into the offensive and pulled back another goal through Joel Colaso in the 69th minute.

