Banks, farmers don’t think much of interest waiver on farm loans

PANAJI : Although the government has announced interest waiver on agriculture loans in its common minimum programme, it appears that banks as well as farmers are not in favour of it.

Several banks said that agriculture loans are miniscule for Goa’s banking sector. Overall percentage of agricultural lending to total advances is only four per cent. Bankers pointed out that interest waiver on agriculture loans are not going to hit their bottom line as it is negligible in volume. But they added that they are against waiver of any kind as it results in “bad credit culture”.

A senior official from a public sector bank explained that the Goan economy is not dependent on agriculture and therefore a loan waiver by the government would not have any impact on the financial system.

He, however, said that banks are not in favour of the proposal because it affects the sentiments adversely.

“Waiver is not a good habit as borrowers believe that they can borrow and not repay,” the official said adding that Goan farmers are not in dire straits and therefore do not need interest write-offs.

“There are hardly any non-performing assets in farming loans,” said the official.

Bank managers said that they are untroubled by the government’s announcement as they have no agriculture loans in their portfolio. They said that they are awaiting notification of the scheme from the agriculture department to discover the full impact. Farmers said that they do not need interest waiver but need “moral support” to carry on with farming peacefully. Caesar Machado, a farmer in Taleigao, said that he has never taken an agriculture loan in his life and neither have other Talegao farmers.

“We want support to avail schemes and want the government to prevent dirty water collecting in our fields,” he said, adding that farmers are not interested in incentives such as loan waiver.

Recently the government outlined in its CMP that waiver of interest on agriculture loan was one proposal for the agriculture sector.

Recently several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, etc, have announced farm loan waivers running into crores of rupees.

In UP the loan waiver to farmers is going to cost the government Rs 36,369 crore while in Maharashtra it will cost Rs 30,000 crore.

Comparatively in Goa the total loans of 56 nationalised, private, urban co-operative banks to agriculture is Rs 812 crore as on March 31, 2017. Bank lending to agriculture has been skewed as several banks have zero loans to farmers.

Agriculture loans are priority sector advances which banks find difficult to fulfil.