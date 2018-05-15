Banks auditing bad loans above Rs 50 cr

PANAJI: Acting on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) instructions, banks in Goa are stepping up scrutiny of the non-performing asset (NPA) accounts above Rs 50 crore.

Public sector banks in the state are currently examining all bad loan cases above Rs 50 crore for fraud under instruction from the RBI, said a senior official on Monday.

Speaking to The Navhind Times, Yogish Acharya, zonal manager of Canara Bank, Panaji, said that all banks have increased the level of inspection of NPA accounts to detect possible frauds. He said that the banks welcome the RBI directive, as it is “in our interest and will help to prevent default by borrowers.”

In February, following the Nirav Modi scam at the Punjab National Bank (PNB), the RBI had asked banks to undertake timely investigation of all NPA cases above Rs 50 crore for fraud. Under the framework, banks were asked to report the cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and coordinate with the investigating agency for inquiry.

Further, banks will also have to seek borrower status report from the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau on an account turning into bad loan. The RBI directive was to prevent fraud by wilful defaulters.

Bank officials in the state said that they had no problems in heeding the RBI instructions and have begun implementation of the same. Most banks said that the average ticket size of the NPA is below Rs 50 crore.