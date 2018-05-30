Banking services to be hit by 2-day strike from today

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Bank operations in the state will be paralysed for two days, as employees of all public sector banks will participate in a nationwide strike on May 30 and May 31.

Although advance notices of the strike have been put up outside major branches, the banks have topped up their ATMs with cash on Tuesday evening.

Though we have topped up ATMs, there is possibility of shortage of currency during day two of the strike, said a member of a bank union. He said that unions did not want to inconvenience customers but were helpless, as the authorities failed to resolve their issues.

“A conciliatory meeting between the chief labour commissioner and bank unions resulted in no positive development and it has been decided to go ahead with the strike as announced,” said A M Pereira, general secretary, Goa Bank Employees Association. He said that all bank employees and officers in the state belonging to the United Forum of Bank Unions will be participating in the strike.

In all, operations at 490 branches of 21 public sector banks will be affected during the two-day strike.

A wage revision in the banks is due from November 1, 2017, and the strike call is in protest against a two per cent hike in wages offered by the Indian Banks Association (IBA). Employee unions have said that IBA’s offer of two per cent is not acceptable since in the last settlement the hike was 15 per cent.

Secondly, all the banks made operating profits of Rs 1.59 lakh crore during the year 2016-17 but because of provisions for bad loans, the profits were

adjusted and shown as less. Bank unions are also demanding wage revision for all officers and not just for Scale I, II and III officers.

Members of different bank unions in the state will be holding a protest rally on Wednesday at the Azad Maidan. “The chances of any new development taking place and the strike being called off are less than 1 per cent,” said Santosh Haldankar, convenor, National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), Goa.

UNI ADDS FROM NEW DELHI: Banking services including ATM services in the country will be hit as unions have given a call for two-day strike from Wednesday to press for their demands including early revision of the wages which is due since November 1, 2017.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, YES Bank and IndusInd Bank will not be impacted by the strike. These five banks have no trade unions.

As per the estimates, over 10 lakh bankers in government and private sectors will go on a two-day strike from Wednesday to protest against the meagre two per cent wage hike proposed by the Indian Banks’ Association.

The bank strike is being spearheaded by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

The bank employees decided to go ahead with the strike after the failure of final round of negotiations on Monday. Foreign bank employees will also participate in the nationwide strike, as they are members of these unions, but not their bank officers.

The largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has informed the stock exchanges that Indian Banks Association (IBA) has communicated to the bank that the United Forum of Bank Unions has served a notice to go on a nationwide bank strike on 30-31 May, 2018.

Several banks including SBI, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank have cautioned that their services and normal banking operations would be impacted by the strike.