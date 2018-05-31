Bank strike: no complaints of cash crunch, ATMs running dry on day one

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Banks in the state were closed to customers on Wednesday as bank employees went on a two-day strike demanding wage revision.

Over 5,500 employees in the state working in 21 public sector banks and few private sector banks were reported to have participated in the strike, bringing banking services to a halt.

Local bank unions claimed that the strike was 100 per cent successful even as they reiterated that the strike would continue on Thursday also. “The strike evoked good response as all bank employees participated in it,” said A Pereira, general secretary, Goa Bank Employees Association. He said that cash and clearing transactions came to a grinding halt.

Large private sector banks such as HDFC, Axis, ICICI, PMC, however continued to function normally as they are outside the ambit of the strike call. With most banks topping up their ATMs on Tuesday evening there were no complaints of shortage of cash or ATMs running dry.

Santosh Haldankar, state convenor of United Forum of Bank Unions, said the strike was observed by all employees as none reported for work. He however said that few scale-IV officers and higher may have attended office although no work was done due to absence of cashiers and other staff.

According to local bank unions, the staffs of nationalised banks wholeheartedly helped the government in making the Jan Dhan Yojana, demonetisation, MUDRA scheme successful but in return the government (Indian Banks Association) proposed only a two per cent increase in salary.

Public sector banks are on a nation-wide strike demanding wage revision that is due from November 1, 2017. The unions’ charter of demands include wage revision for all officers and not just scale I, II and III officers. On Wednesday morning, members of different bank unions held protest rally from Azad Maidan in the city.