Bank Employees Hold Nation To Ransom

KAJAL CHATTERJEE, KOLKATA

If a poor rickshaw puller asks for Rs 5-10 extra in a cold dawn or scorching noon or while confronting flooded streets, they are called all sorts of malicious names. But when highly paid bank employees ruthlessly call two-day national strike (including closure of ATMs) to protest ‘only’ 2 per cent salary hike, hardly does the society condemn their heartless antics! Why this double standard? Is it because the impoverished rickshaw pullers are blue-collared worker; while the collars of the well-fed bank employees are white! When more than 150-200 innocent people had met tragic death in inhuman bank queues or passed away without medical treatment due to lack of cash and the wage earning poorest of the poor had to starve following that historic demonetisation; neither its sponsors nor nationalist supporters had cared to compensate the irreparable loss of the victims. Will the “conscientious” bank employees care to compensate the hapless lot who had to go through immense hardship in these two days following economic emergencies like hospitalisation? Had they possessed even an iota of “moral courage”, they could have refused to receive that ‘meagre’ 2 per cent salary hike and continued in their work. But such dignified refined sense of protest cannot be expected from these lot who prefer to flex their muscle and clout by creating economic mayhem throughout the nation! The prosperous and selfish people blackmail the nation by creating an artificial economic crisis endangering the lives of potential patients.