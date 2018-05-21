Bandora villagers want pre-rains work completed on time

PONDA: Though the state has witnessed rainfall accompanied by cyclonic winds in the last few days, Bandora panchayat is yet to take up work related to desilting of nullah and cleaning of gutters in the village, alleged angry villagers and demanded that the pre-monsoon work be completed before June.

The villagers, during the gram sabha on Sunday, lashed out at the panchayat stating that every year

the pre-monsoon work gets delayed due to which the people have to face unnecessary problems during the monsoons. They said that the authorities only wake up when the choked drains start overflowing and cause waterlogging.

On this issue, some panch members claimed shortage of funds for taking up cleaning of gutters. A panch member stated that the panchayat allots only Rs 18,000 for each ward and that this amount was not enough for undertaking all pre-monsoon work. After debating over the issue, the villagers urged the panchayat to allot more funds for carrying out pre-monsoon work effectively. They also demanded that all pre-monsoon work be completed within 10 days.

At the beginning of the gram sabha, the panchayat secretary declared the annual account of the panchayat for the last financial year. Though the panchayat earned around Rs 1.06 crore from fees, taxes and grants, only little amount was spent. On this point, the villagers claimed that the panchayat failed to use the funds for development purpose.

In the last financial year, the panchayat spent around Rs 15 lakh towards the salary of the staff, Rs 5.50 lakh for garbage collection and disposal task, Rs 2.20 lakh for cleaning of gutters, Rs 10 lakh for public works, it was stated.

Following this, the annual budget of Rs 65 lakh for the year 2018-19 was passed and budgetary provisions were informed to the villagers. It includes administrative expenses of Rs 30 lakh, sanitation and public health Rs 10.20 lakh, cleaning of gutters Rs 2.50 lakh, public work Rs 20 lakh and other expenses.

The gram sabha was presided over by the sarpanch Ramchandra Naik and monitored by secretary Sachit Gaude. Other panch members were present for the meeting. Meanwhile, the locals raised an issue alleging illegal construction and hill-cutting in the village.