Bandh evokes poor response in Goa

VASCO: The one-day bandh call given by the opposition parties in the country to protest the demonetisation of high value currency notes evoked poor response in the state.

It was observed that schools, hospitals, medical stores, jewellery shops, banks, government and private offices and vegetable and fish markets, chicken and mutton markets and various other shops across the state were open. Buses were plying as usual on various routes.

Some of the shopkeepers said that although the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes has affected the common people, it was the decision taken by the Prime Minister in the interest of the people and nation to curb terrorism and corruption.

“We are fully agree with the decision of Modi. It is the duty of every citizen of India to support the cause for which the Prime Minister is fighting,” added a shopkeeper.

He also urged the people to bear the inconvenience caused due to the demonetization till the situation normalises.