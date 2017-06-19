Ban organisations threatening Goa’s secular fabric, demands civil society

PANAJI: Demanding a ban by the state government on all those organisations, which create threat to the secular fabric of Goa, the members of the Goan civil society in the entertainment as well as tourism and hospitality industry, on Monday demanded that that the Parrikar government should register a case against Sadhvi Saraswati, who recently speaking at the All India Hindu Convention, in Ponda taluka, had stated that those involved in beef consumption should be hanged.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, which had organised the convention, later said that the statement of Sadhvi Saraswati was her personal opinion and the Samiti has nothing to do with it.

Sadhvi Saraswati is the president of Sanatan Dharma Prachar Seva Samiti of Chhindwada in Madhya Pradesh.

A noted Goan singer, Hema Sardesai, addressing a press conference said that people like Sadhvi Saraswati use Goa and Goans for achieving their political agenda, in turn harming the communal harmony in Goa.

“There is no beef ban in India, but only legislation against the cow slaughter,” she maintained, adding that the members of the Goan civil society will hold a peace march from Old Goa Medical College Complex, on July 9 to display the solidarity among Goans.

“Are we in the barbaric era to hang people because of their eating habits,” Sardesai questioned, adding that the Hindutva followed by divisive organisations is not the real Hindutva, as Hindutva is all inclusive.

“Please respect the palate of the Goans,” she mentioned, demanded that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi should amend the Freedom of Speech as existing in the Constitution of India, to stop its misuse.

A representative of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa Atish Fernandes said that the organised tourism sector in Goa has been severely affected due to the casual statements made on the beef ban, further maintaining that lack of reaction from the government is further creating adverse effects on the state tourism.

The president of the Goa Beach Shack Owners’ Association, Cruz Cardozo stated that fishing, mining and tourism are the three main aspects of the backbone of Goan economy, and are all facing their extinction now.

“People, who disturb the communal harmony of the state should be first hanged, instead of those eating beef,” he noted.

A noted Bollywood cinematographer Shirish Desai; Goan photographer, Prasad Pankar; well-known singer, Saby Fernandes; and event manager, Roussel Miranda also spoke at the briefing.