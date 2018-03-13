Ban on use, sale of plastic bags comes into force in Rumdamol-Davorlim

Tuesday , 13 March 2018
MARGAO: Grocery shop owners, tea stall operators and gadda owners,  on Monday,  collectively welcomed the move of the village panchayat of  Rumdamol-Davorlim to ban the use and sale of  plastic bags in the panchayat area.

The panchayat announced the ban on plastic bags with an aim to put an end  to the growing plastic menace in its area.

The panchayat distributed   cotton bags to the  households and highlighted the ill effects of plastic.

As this reporter visited the village  and  randomly  asked the  shop keepers, restaurant operators and  general store  owners  to  know their reaction on the  panchayat’s  move of banning the plastic bags, most of them said that they welcome it and few of them even said that they had alerted their customers a day or two in advance about the ban on plastic bags.

“The panchayat has taken a bold step. We all need to support the move of banning the plastic bags. However, I strongly feel that the source of it – manufacturing has to be stopped.  I attended at least ten customers in the morning, all of them had brought their cotton bags or carried the items covering it in paper. This is a good sign indeed,’’  commented  Kunal Vernekar, owner of a general store located meters away from the panchayat  office.

A woman, who runs a tea stall in the village, Sunandha  Naik  adds that  the ban on plastic bags will benefit them.

“We had to give  the  plastic bags free of cost. This will stop now and  the people will now make it a habit to  carry their own bags.  Kudos to the panchayat body,’’  she added.

The gadda owners, and fruit and vegetable sellers too saw positive side of it.

They opined that the ban has to be implemented in all the panchayat areas and added that the  government has to play an important role in it.

A shopkeeper, however, said  that the panchayat took the decision without taking them into confidence.

“There are many shop owners who have purchased the  plastic bags in bulk. We  do not know  what to do with it now,” he added.

