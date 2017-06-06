Bambolkar Art Gallery celebrates its first anniversary

NT BUZZ

As a Minister for Art & Culture, I have the advantage of taking a look at various paintings presented at various exhibitions. Some paintings are so beautiful that sometimes you have tears in your eyes or a smile on your face, while some others develop a sense of belonging within you. Bambolkar and his family are doing a great job by promoting art and creativity,” said Minister for Art & Culture, Govind Gaude.

He was speaking the anniversary celebrations of the Bambolkar’s Art Gallery and Dinanath Dalal Memorial Art Education Centre at Ponda. To mark the anniversary, the owners, Goan artist Shridhar Kamat Bambolkar, and his son, Anant alias Kalanand Bambolkar hosted an exhibition of works in watercolour at the venue.

Gaude further congratulated the Bambolkar family and spoke about how the gallery has added to the beauty of the Ponda town: “Ponda which is also known as Antruz Mahal consists of natural and beautiful rivers, waterfalls, forests, and it is a place where Gods reside. These paintings that are exhibited here today are exact replica of all that Ponda consists of!”

The artists exhibiting at the event include Girish Gujar, Bazil Mota, Omkar Sirsat, Kalidas Satardekar, Ramchandra Narvekar, Saish Parab, Omkar Banaule, Darshan Shetye, Kalanand Bambolkar and Shridhar Bambolkar.

Bambolkar while thanking the gathering said that he wanted to immortalise the name of one great Indian painter Dinanath Dalal, whose centenary was celebrated last year hence he named the education centre so. “This education centre is not just dedicated to paintings but also different other kinds of art including theatre, music, etc. Many children especially from Ponda come here to learn painting, while many people attend workshops that have been organised here since its inauguration,” added Bambolkar.

(Exhibition will remain open for public viewing till June 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bambolkar’s Art Gallery, Ponda)