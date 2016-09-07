Balochistan Is Looking to India

It is about three weeks since Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the human rights issues in Balochistan in his Independence Day speech. Never before had any Indian Prime Minister spoken openly in sympathy of those fighting for the freedom of Balochistan from Pakistan. Balochistan is the largest of the four provinces of Pakistan comprising 42% of the country’s total land area but with the lowest population among the four provinces. The population density is very low due to the mountainous terrain and scarcity of water. On its north, Balochistan borders Afghanistan and Iran, the two countries where also Baloch tribes live. Balochistan was an independent state ruled by the Khan of Kalat, until it was illegally seized by the Pakistani army in 1947. There are more than half a dozen Baloch freedom fighter organizations that consider the 1947 occupation by Pakistan as unacceptable and have been fighting the Pakistan army for decades for the liberation of their country.

Modi’s reference to human rights violations in Balochistan has given the Baloch freedom fighter groups a new hope of Indian intervention. So far, the Modi government has given no indication of going farther than the reference in the Independence Day speech. Modi’s Balochistan reference was probably meant only to send out a message to Pakistan that if they created a major international problem for India on the Kashmir issue, India would create an international problem for Pakistan by raising the Balochistan issue. And it is true that the scale of brutalities and human rights violations that the Pakistani army is accused of perpetrating in Balochistan is much higher than what the Indian army is accused of doing in Kashmir. Professor Naela Qadri, a prominent Baloch freedom fighter, mentioned in an address in New Delhi recently that between 2000 and 2016, about 200,000 people have been killed in Balochistan by the Pakistan army and more than 25,000 civilians have disappeared. The Pakistani army is engaged in what can be called genocide. Even Baloch women and children have been butchered by them. Men are picked up in thousands on suspicion and their bodies are later found by the roadside or in the ravines.

One of the most remarkable characteristics of the freedom movement in Balochistan is that it is not fought in the name of religion. It is secular in nature. Baloch is the ethnic name that incorporates several tribes and they are culturally and politically secular. The Modi government needs to go farther in the support of the Baloch freedom fighters for the sake of promoting the cause of secularism. A secular Balochistan would be an effective counterpoint to Islamic Pakistan. However, India has other pressing reasons to play an effective role in Balochistan. China is using Pakistan’s hostility with India to create bases in Pakistan. Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan for ten days and signed 50 MoUs worth $50 billion with the main aim of linking the Kashgar port in China with the Gwadar port bordering Balochistan on the Arabian Sea as part of his Maritime Silk Road vision. The Gwadar port is going to be large enough to support a naval base as a part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Gwadar port sits right on the Straits of Hormuz and could be a perfect place for a Chinese naval base. Strategically, China may gain the advantage of overseeing and controlling all the oil going through the Straits of Hormuz.

China’s development of the Gwadar port should be a cause of worry for India. China has also signed an agreement with Pakistan that grants rights to more than 2,000 acres of land in Balochistan for a Chinese company. China would acquire more land in Balochistan in the future. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor also passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India has only lodged an official protest with China over using the PoK land but has not made it an issue. On the sidelines of G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping and both agreed to “respect and accommodate each other’s concerns and properly handle sensitive issues” to avoid their impedance to normal development of bilateral relations.” Clearly, India has not made use of PoK land for China Pakistan Economic Corridor as a “sensitive issue.”

The people fighting for the freedom of Balochistan from Pakistan and the people of India will eagerly watch what the Modi government does next on the Balochistan issue. If it does nothing substantive to support the Baloch freedom fighters and to defend the territorial and strategic interests of India vis-à-vis the Chinese expansion, the Independence Day reference to Balochistan, PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan would be taken as no more than a piece of political rhetoric.

