Balloons, pigeon part of Pak’s ‘psychological operation’

JAMMU: Balloons flying in with threatening and confusing messages post the Indian Army’s surgical strikes are a form of “psychological operation” being carried out by Pakistan to unsettle those living in hamlets along the International Border in Jammu and Punjab, according to an officer of the border guarding force.

The balloons and a pigeon with messages landed in Treva in Arnia sector of Jammu district, Raipur in Samba sector, Ghesal village in Dinanagar sector and Simbal post in Bamiyal sector in Pathankot along IB since October one.

“It is a type of psychological operation (Psy Ops) by people across the border to demoralise the border population and confuse security agencies,” a senior BSF officer, who did not wished to be named, said. Another officer wondered if Pakistanis were using the balloons to check India’s response time.

A balloon, which was carrying a message for someone to “carry out a task satisfactorily as we are sending you something,” came from Pakistan and landed in Treva hamlet in the fields of Sunil on Tuesday. “It was handed over to police by the villagers,” a police officer said. Similarly on October 2, another such balloon landed up in Raipur border hamlet in Samba and was picked up by a child. It carried a message ‘war is only revenge India,’ police said.