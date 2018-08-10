Balli panchayat demands better facilities at PHC

NT NETWORK

Raising concern over the lack of proper health facilities in the village, the Balli panchayat on Thursday demanded improvement in the facilities at the primary health centre (PHC). The village panchayat has demanded more doctors for the centre and better functioning of the centre.

Speaking to media persons in Margao, Balli panchayat sarpanch Rajesh Faldessai said that the residents are ready to take to the streets if the situation does not change.

“Just last night, there was a case wherein one of our panch’s family members visited the PHC to avail medical facility at 2 am and was subsequently discharged at 4 am. In the morning at 8 am, the person collapsed while he was at bus stand and when he was taken back to the PHC, the doctor there said he needs to be shifted to Margao. Shouldn’t the doctor have kept the patient in the PHC under observation till the morning? The doctor posted at the PHC is arrogant and should be transferred immediately,” he said.

All the nine panch members, who were also present during the interaction with the media, supported the sarpanch and warned that they would protest and take to the streets if the situation at the PHC

does not change within 15 days.

“There are four MLAs who are responsible for our area – Quepem, Cuncolim, Velim and Sanguem but not a single MLA has taken this issue seriously. The government provides medicines but often the patients don’t receive them. We don’t know why it happens. At the moment, there are only two doctors, one for casualty and the other for the outpatient department (OPD). We demand that more doctors be posted at the PHC,” said Faldessai.

The panchayat members also pointed to the non-functioning of the dialysis unit in the PHC and said that the power generator was also not in a working condition.