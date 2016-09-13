Bakri Eid celebrated with traditional fervour, gaiety

Wednesday , 14 September 2016
The faithful pray: Muslims offer namaz on the occasion of Bakri Eid at the community hall in Taleigao on Tuesday

VALPOI: Id-ul-Zuha or Bakri Eid, also known as Id-ul-Adha, was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety all over the state on Tuesday.

Dressed in the finest of clothes, Muslims visited Masjids to offer prayers in the morning. Prayer meetings were also held in open spaces called Idgahs. While delivering sermons, the clerics reminded the faithful about the absolute faith of Prophet Ibrahim in Allah and urged them to promote goodwill among people. After the prayers, Muslims greeted each other with the customary hug and later visited their relatives and friends where a special dish called ‘shirkurma’ was served.

The festival marks the end of Hajj and involves animal sacrifice as a symbol of Ibrahim’s sacrifice to Allah. The festival commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son before God stayed his hand.

