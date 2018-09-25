Bakers to make available wheat poli from October 2

MARGAO: Over 20 bakers across the state will be supplying the whole wheat ‘poli,’ from the Bakers’ Day, which is observed on October 2, informed the president of the All Goa Bakers and Confectioners’ Association Peter Fernandes on Monday.

Addressing the media, Fernandes said that the bakers will also prepare this ‘poli’ with toddy later to improve its taste.

“Goans would not mind paying. The real and traditional taste of the poli is missing today. At Rs 6, this poli will be made available across the state beginning with the city bakers. This is the collective decision taken by the association,” he informed.

He said there are just 70 to 80 traditional bakers left in the state of the total registered 400 plus.

“There are many unorganised bakers operating in Goa. Their pao price fluctuates. We have decided to organise them by bringing them under the association,” he added.

Fernandes informed that the FDA has directed the bakers to fix a registration plate to the baker’s cycle or motorcycle to inform the customers the details of the bakery from where the breads are made available.

“The FDA has directed us to fix these plates. Else they will take strong action. We are therefore starting it from October 2,” he disclosed. He demanded with the government to provide them a single window system for availing the schemes available.

“The government should protect the prevailing bakeries,” he opined.

The association has written to the Goa representative on the GST Council, Minister for Panchayat Mauvin Godinho demanding to correct the anomaly in rate on cakes and pastry of 18 per cent and mithai products of 5 per cent.

He explained in detail how that has eaten into their business, and that a situation has come to shutting down a number of bakeries in Goa.

The representation has also been made to Union Minister for Finance pleading to reduce the applied GST rate of 18 per cent on cakes and pastry on par with ‘mithai,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Fernandes and his association members demanded with the government to monitor the prices of pao sold in the hotels, which are as high as Rs 10, where as the bakers supply them just for Rs 3.20.

On the Bakers Day, a mass will be celebrated before the tools of the bakers are blessed on the occasion.