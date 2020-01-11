Bainguinim plant will come up in 18 months: Lobo

Calangute: Minister for Solid Waste Management Michael Lobo Friday said that the construction of the Bainguinim waste management facility will be completed in 18 months following which Tiswadi’s garbage issue will be resolved.

Stating that a cabinet approval will be required before tendering the Bainguinim facility work, Lobo said that the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with Old Goa panchayat, local MLA and the MLAs from Tiswadi before the tender is floated. He said the tender will be floated within five months and the completion of the plant will take 18 months.

Lobo said those raising

objection to the Bainguinim plant will be taken to the Saligao waste treatment plant and shown its functioning to allay their fears over stench.

“The issue of stench emanating from the Saligao plant has being resolved. The stench was a result of the plant being overloaded with garbage that was brought from as far as Ponda and other parts of the state. After ex-chief minister Manohar Parrikar fell sick, there was no control over the garbage that was brought to the Saligao plant,” Lobo said.

He said that residents, who have constructed houses near the plant site are the ones raising objection to the facility coming up there. He said the site was marked in the regional plan before the residential constructions could come up there.