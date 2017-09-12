Bainguinim land issue: CCP Mayor comes out in support of Babush

PANAJI: A day after Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate’s outright rejection of the request of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) to hand over its Bainguinim land to the government for setting up a solid waste management plant, CCP Mayor Surendra Furtado on Tuesday came out in Monserrate’s support and claimed that all 30 councillors are unanimous over the issue.

Addressing media persons in city, Furtado said, “CCP is not against setting up solid waste management plant but CCP will not part with our land but would like to construct a plant on the land by entering into a related Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Corporation.” Furtado further said, “What if after transferring the land, the government uses it for other purpose citing opposition from the residents? We have clear-cut legal opinion on the land and appeal to the Panaji MLA to rethink as we are not doing politics over the issue and all thirty councillors are one on it.”

He said, “If the central government, MPT and local government can sign MoU in case of nationalisation of rivers why can’t this be done (sign MoU with CCP and Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) or PPP) in case of the plant. We want only management of solid waste from Panaji and Old Goa and Taleigao village panchayats as the land was acquired for this purpose. Even if the government tries to buy the land, we will not sell it as in future it can be used for animal shelter or for commercial centre.”

High Court advocate Pronoy Kamat said that the CCP may execute MoU with the state government and GWMC incorporating terms and conditions to protect the interest of city of Panaji.

Kamat said, “CCP needs to ensure that the facility will be set up on the land within a particular time and the waste from Panaji, and Taleigao and Old Goa village panchayats shall be allowed to be treated on priority and that ownership right to the land shall remain with the CCP in order to utilise the same for the future need of the Corporation for waste management.”

Lastly he opined that even if part of the land is agreed to be transferred to GWMC, then also CCP should ensure that the GWMC constructs the facility within specified time and the waste from CCP, village panchayat of Taleigao and Old Goa is taken care of by the Corporation and agreement in this respect should be executed incorporating the terms and conditions.