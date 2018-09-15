Baina airport ferry terminal to open for operations from October 1

NT NETWORK

Drishti Marine’s temporarily suspended operations of ferry services from airport ferry terminal at Baina beach will commence operations from October 1 after a gap of four months due to the monsoon.

Drishti Marine had temporarily suspended its ferry services from the airport ferry terminal at Baina from June this year due to the monsoon. Drishti Marine suspends all its sports and other activities during the monsoon in order to avoid risks to passengers and tourists. There were rumors that the jetty was washed away due to strong waves, but Drishti Marine disclosed that the jetty was dismantled prior to the start of the monsoon season. The operations of Drishti Marine will commence from October 1 and prior to the recommissioning of its ferry services, the jetty will be erected.

Speaking to this daily, chief executive officer of Drishti Marine Ravi Shankar said that the jetty is not a permanent structure but a fair-weather jetty which is meant to be used only when the weather is good. The jetty will be erected again when the weather and sea conditions are favourable.

“The infrastructure created is such that the jetty can be easily dismantled and stored safely during bad weather conditions. The same was done when the sea was rough due to the Ockhi cyclone last year, he said.

“This is a comprehensive plan rolled out under the aegis of the Ministry of Shipping in order to create alternate augmented routes to reduce the burden on road transport in Goa” said Shankar.

“Drishti Marine won the tender and has invested funds into creating necessary infrastructure”, said Shankar and further opined that Drishti Marine as part of its tender obligations is developing a comprehensive marine infrastructure and this includes the Baina jetty which is named as airport terminal for operation of its ferry services.