Bail plea of Dhargal rape accused rejected

MAPUSA

Fast track court at Mapusa has rejected the bail plea of Dhargal rape accused who was arrested by Pernem police on November 15.

It may be recalled that on November 13, a girl from Maharashtra who was residing at Colvale was allegedly raped by her supervisor at Dhargal.

The victim girl was residing at Colvale and also in Pernem. On November 13 after her work she was waiting for a bus at Dhargal; however, since she did not get any bus she called up her supervisor asking him to drop her to Pernem. Subsequently, the supervisor picked her up and took her to an isolated place and raped her.

Later, the victim girl reported the matter to her seniors at her workplace and subsequently a complaint was lodged against the accused and Pernem police arrested A Kumar, a native of Bihar.

On Wednesday, the bail plea was heard by the fast track court judge Bela Naik who rejected the plea.

Advocate M Nazareth appeared on behalf of the alleged accused while public prosecutor advocate Sunita Nagvekar appeared for the state.