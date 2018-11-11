Baga locals to stop loud music after 10 pm from tomorrow

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

The locals from Sauntawado, Baga have decided to stop loud music being played after 10 pm from Monday. In a press conference held at Baga on Saturday, locals said that loud music being played in private shacks, restaurants which goes on till the wee hours will be stopped.

The All Goa shack owners Association secretary John Lobo said that after many complaints on loud music the police have failed to stop the nuisance which goes on till 6 am disturbing the sleep of senior citizens and school going children.

On Monday more than 50 shack owners stopped the loud music being played by four shacks in Baga area.

The director of the retreat house Fr Lawry Trinidade said that there were three shacks playing loud music which goes on till the wee hours of the morning. He said that people who come to the retreat centre get disturbed and are not able to sleep during the night. He said that this issue has been going on for more than a year.

Advocate Francis from Sauntawaddo said that all locals are united on this issue and will not allow any music to be played after 10 pm. The owner of Titos Ricky said that locals in the tourism trade are under threat from outsiders. He said that outsiders have constructed more than 200 rooms in CRZ and now dictating terms to locals.

Meanwhile, on a complaint filed by the director of the retreat house at Baga Fr Lawry Trinidade at the Calangute police station, the police swung into action and stopped music being played by three shacks after 10 pm.