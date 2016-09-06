Bad roads expose hollowness of Goa’s tourism promotion

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

While the state cabinet has approved setting up of a ropeway between Panaji and Reis Magos to promote tourism in Goa, the tourists visiting the state are dejected by the conditions of roads along the prime beach belt from Baga to Sinquerim in North Goa district.

The first long weekend of this month attracted a large number of domestic tourists to the state as Ganesh Chaturthi was being celebrated on Monday. However, the tourists visiting the beaches of North Goa – Baga, Calangute, Candolim and Sinquerim – were found to be dejected by bad roads.

Philip Raj, who visited the state over the weekend, said that compared to the roads in Goan towns, the roads towards the beaches put the state’s infrastructure in bad light.

He said, “We went around different places – from Panaji to Mapusa. But when we visited the beaches, which had been the ultimate reason for us to come down to Goa, we were surprised and taken aback due to the bad roads.” Despite the limited vehicular traffic on roads we were inconvenienced by traffic snarls, he said.

Kiran from Maharashtra said that as a professional he often visits the state. However, this time his experience was not as expected.

“I have visited Goa after a long time… I was shocked as my bike ride was bumpier than back home in Maharashtra. I was always told and had seen earlier that Goa has some of the best roads, but my view has changed now,” he added.

Acknowledging the inconveniences caused to the tourists, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo said the visitors have suffered during the last three seasons as the government has been undertaking works of laying a sewerage pipeline all along the beach belt.

He said, “The beach belt did not have a sewerage pipeline, which is the need of the hour and should have been laid more than a decade back. But due to political differences between the then MLA and the panchayat, the works had never been completed.”

Accusing the local panchayats of trying to stall the works, he said that the delay in completion of the project was due to several attempts made by the panchayats to stop the works.

However, stating that the majority of the works have been completed, Lobo said, “Ninety-seven per cent of the works have been completed and only one and half kilometre of the pipeline to be laid is remaining. The works are expected to be completed by the end of this month.”

The sewerage pipeline work costing around Rs 108 crore is being carried out under the JICA project and an effluent treatment plant has been constructed at Baga to treat the sewage.

The works on repairing roads would be completed in October with an initial round of tarring. New layer of hotmix would be laid in November, Lobo said.