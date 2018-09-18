Back to seeds

Miguel Braganza

The recent Goa Environment Festival witnessed a photography exhibition of insects by young Goans who are working to conserve Goa’s biodiversity. In fact, many of them are present and past students of botany and agriculture, some of them now involved in conserving local varieties of vegetables.

Conserving of varieties is best done in a ‘live museum’ where each variety is grown every year to get new and viable seeds. Super-cooled cryogenic storage of seed is possible and done in institutes like IRRI in Philippines for thousands of rice varieties. However, it is possible to have a live museum of a few hundred varieties and preserve the seeds as done at Mayem, right here in Goa by a voluntary association. In living memory, such a task was done at Ela Farm only by S R Nadkarni, who later retired as the Director of Agriculture. During my service, only one ‘field worker’ named Felicidade D’Souza and affectionately known as Filsu at Ela Farm, could visually identify rice, pulses and vegetable varieties by their seeds.

The sath xiramcho bhendo, as the local seven-ridged okra or ladyfinger is known, now sells at `10 to `25 per piece. The seeds sell at premium prices and yet no government institute or farm multiplies them after Sheela Kumar (now Tiwari) left service at Ela Farm. The same is the case with the local ‘tambddi bhaji’ or amaranthus blitum and everyone grows a variety that has purple and green mottled leaves instead of red. The Village Biodiversity Committee of Taleigao is of the opinion that the Taleigao variety of brinjal or egg plant is extinct while the ICAR-CCARI, Ela, states that it is working on its registration as a local variety. Monsanto converted the Agassaim variety of brinjal into a genetically modified ‘event’ (as a GM variety is called) GO-112 and the KVK-South Goa actually tested it for a private agency through the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, apparently believing that it was a central government mandate. No one spares a moment to think of the consequences of their actions; they just do as they are told.

Majorda farmers have selected the bold grained alsanddo or cowpea from a mixed bag that they procured at Mapusa’s Friday market some ten years ago. They multiplied it and use these among themselves. The best alsanddo now comes to market from Majorda. The Don Bosco College of Agriculture in Sulcorna now has an assistant professor with post graduation in seed technology. She is leading a group of staff and students to raise vegetables for seed this coming season. Hopefully, she will be able to find some seeds of the endangered local varieties to multiply.