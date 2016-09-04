Back to Negotiating Table On Mhadei Water Sharing

The Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal has directed the chief ministers of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra to sit together and explore the possibility of an amicable solution to water sharing issues. Goa’s Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has expressed his willingness for talks. We will have to see how fruitful tripartite talks would be. After all, it was after the three states did not agree to each other’s demands that a tribunal had to be set up. Now, the tribunal has asked the states to settle among themselves. If the tribunal believes that a dialogue would settle the issues faster than litigation, it could have been mistaken: dialogue-litigation-dialogue-litigation might prove to be a not-so-merry go-round. After all, the chief ministers are going to put before each other the same scientific data and legal arguments that the officers of their water resources and other departments and lawyers had presented before the tribunal.

However, given the fact that the rejection by the tribunal of Karnataka’s plea to divert 7.6 tmc of water from the Mhadei basin recently triggered protests in Karnataka, a mutual agreement on the problematic issues could be the best option. An amicable solution would also help the states to maintain cordial relationship among the people of the neighbouring states and diffuse any problem that might arise in case a tribunal or court verdict could lead to. A scientific and technically sound approach, backed by a give-and-take approach, would help the three states find a solution to the issues of water sharing; such an approach would also help the three states to convince their respective people that the interests of their state have not been compromised in a major way. Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has said that while he was not averse to tripartite talks he would not allow the interests of the state to be compromised. The chief ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra cannot be blamed to come to the negotiating table with a similar attitude, since they are accountable to their own people.

However, Goa needs to be firm in protecting its interests. Karnataka and Maharashtra are large states and hence they make larger demands on the grounds of the needs of their large population. Goa is small, but the Mhadei is its lifeline. Most of its running length (81.2 Km) is in Goa as compared to 28.8 Km in Karnataka. Any diversion of water by Karnataka could have a disastrous effect on the availability of water resources in the state and cause major ecological deficits. The solution to the issue should be based on available scientific data rather than be a political one. For the past few years Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaih had been trying to set up a tripartite dialogue to settle the Mhadei dispute out of the tribunal. The Karnataka state units of all the political parties appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to help resolve the dispute. However, Modi did not agree to intervene and Goa Chief Minister rejected the idea on the ground that the case could be best decided by the tribunal which was hearing the case. Several delegations from Karnataka tried to influence Parsekar to agree to a solution through dialogue, but he disagreed. The Karnataka Chief Minister and political parties were worried about the popular protests owing to the delay in providing of water for irrigation and drinking water needs of the twin cities of Hubbali-Dharwad and parts of the district of Belgavi. Now that the tribunal has thrown the idea open again, let us see how Karnataka approached the negotiations. Goa needs to be extra cautious in weighing in the proposals of the other two states.

While trying to arrive at a solution to the issue, the latest scientific evaluations of the volumes of water resources available upstream and downstream should be placed on the negotiating table. As a solution is being sought for the present and future water requirements, sound scientific studies and projections should be used to assess the water requirements of the people for a period of the next 50 years or more. It should not be forgotten that rivers are not only a resource for irrigation and drinking water but a vital part of the ecological systems. Rivers support flora and fauna which are important to human survival. We have to bear in mind that Goans, Kannadigas and Maharashtrians are citizens of one country and all efforts should be made to foster harmonious relations among them. At the same time we have to remember that fostering of goodwill may elude us if Goans, owing to the small size of their state, do not get a fair share of the Mhadei waters.

