Babush to contest against CM in Panaji

PANAJI

It is now certain that the by-election in the Panaji constituency will witness Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and former Taleigao and St Cruz MLA, Atanasio Monserrate contesting against each other for the first time.

Monserrate told ‘The Navhind Times’ on Friday evening that he will be contesting the forthcoming by-poll from Panaji constituency as the Congress candidate.

“My candidature for this election has already been confirmed by the Congress high command,” he added, pointing out that once the schedule of the by-election is declared by the Election Commission of India, the Congress would officially announce his candidature.

Monserrate, who lost the state assembly election held earlier this year from the same constituency, said that he never stopped campaigning even after the 2017 assembly election was over.

“In fact, I had maintained contact with the city voters, and continued campaigning for the by-poll as the Chief Minister was expected to contest from this constituency,” he informed, stating that the city councillors of his panel have been working hard in his campaign.

The former MLA also said that he is confident of winning the by-election.

Sidharth Kunkalienkar, who won the 2017 state assembly election from Panaji constituency, had later resigned so as to allow Parrikar to contest from the particular constituency.

Parrikar, in the past, had been victorious from the Panaji constituency, on consecutive five occasions.