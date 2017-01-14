Babush promises govt jobs to Panaji residents

The newly-formed political party – United Goans Party – promises government jobs to at least one member of each family of the Panaji constituency. The founder of the party and former St Cruz MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate tells Abdul Wahab Khan that he will create employment opportunities in the public sector

Q: What are the top priorities of the United Goans Party?

I have drawn up a vision plan for Panaji. It will be put up in public domain very shortly. This document is our plan of action to take the capital city forward. The main priorities would be to give jobs in the public sector to at least one member of each family of the Panaji constituency and move out casino vessels from the Mandovi river within six months… I will fulfil the promises made to the people.

Q: You are assuring the people of government jobs which every political party finds difficult to create. The political parties appeal to the youth to give up on government jobs and instead focus on being self-employed. How realistic are you in your promise to provide government jobs?

Let me tell you that around 15,000 government jobs were created by the BJP government. When I moved around the city talking to voters I realised that very few government jobs were given to the people despite there being quota on employment. This constituency was represented by former chief minister Manohar Parrikar… It is not difficult for me to create government jobs because when I was a Taleigao MLA maximum jobs were given to the people from that constituency. The Panaji MLA has let down the people in terms of employment. It is incapability of an MLA if he can’t provide jobs to the people of his constituency… I would urge the sitting MLA, who is also the EDC chairman, to come clear on number of jobs he provided so far to the people of Panaji, and how many people were helped become self-employed.

Q: How much confident are you of wining the seat?

I am very confident of winning the seat. I think people of Panaji, as far as the CCP is concerned, elected my panel for the third time. People have trusted me. In the last 25 years no development has taken place in the city and it has gone from bad to worse. When I was a minister my panel managed to win the CCP elections twice, consecutively. But this time I didn’t have such advantage and was also kicked out from the Congress… I understood that the BJP had a setup with the Congress to defeat my candidates in the recent CCP by-polls, although they could not manage to win. Now, I understand that it was a tactful understanding to defeat us and the person who had formed the panel has been rewarded and is with the BJP today.

Q: The main factor that concerns many Goans, particularly the youth, is the rising impact of migration on job prospects… Migration is threatening to make Goans a minority in their own land. How would your party tackle such issues?

We can’t stop nor banish migrants as they are the part of our society and democratic processes. We will have to come out with some strategies for jobs in the private sector. I think things are in place as far as government jobs are concerned… migrants are not the cause of job loss in public sector vis-a-vis our Goans because there are certain rules laid down for government jobs like compulsory submission of certificate of domicile of 15 years in the state.

Q: Who do you think is your main opponent in the Panaji constituency?

I think the BJP is my main opponent. Earlier, six months ago, I had felt that the AAP would be a factor in the polls. But now the AAP wave has receded and it would not be a factor in the elections. The main reason for this decline, in my opinion, has been their campaigning strategy, which had been adopted during the Delhi assembly polls. The AAP has engaged non-Goans for campaigning for their candidate which is a main drawback. How can a non-Goan convince you about how Goa should be?