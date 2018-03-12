Monday , 12 March 2018
TRENDING NOW

Babush names candidates for mayoral elections

Posted by: nt March 12, 2018 in Goa News

PANAJI: Setting the ball rolling  for the March 14 polls to  elect mayor and   deputy mayor of  the Corporation of City of Panaji, Goa Forward Party leader Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate   on Sunday  named Vithal Chopdekar as the candidate for CCP mayor’s post and Asmita Kerkar for  deputy mayor’s post.

The 15 ruling councillors of the Monserrate panel, which  rules the civic body, attended a crucial meeting held in a  hotel at Dona Paula.

However, CCP  mayor Surendra Furtado and his wife and councillor  Ruth Furtado were not present at the meeting.

Earlier there had been speculations that Uday Madkaikar would be the leader of ruling council.  It was also speculated that  deputy mayor Lata Parekh could be  the mayor.

From the BJP side, the name of Pundalik Raut Desai has made the rounds as a probable candidate vying for the mayor’s post.

Speaking to media persons after announcing the names of  Chopdekar and Kerkar, Monserrate said, “We wanted a new face and therefore we selected Vithal as our candidate for the mayoral poll…  our manifesto was not implemented, but now we will implement it.”

Hoping that his candidate will win support of the BJP, Monserrate appealed to former Panaji MLA Siddharth Kunkolienkar to back his candidate and that he should be a guiding force to the council.

It is pertinent to note here that the BJP  has not yet announced its candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, but  sources said that picture will be clear by March 13.

Surendra Furtado when contacted refused to comment on the selection of Chopdekar as a candidate for mayor’s post.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com