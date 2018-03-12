Babush names candidates for mayoral elections

PANAJI: Setting the ball rolling for the March 14 polls to elect mayor and deputy mayor of the Corporation of City of Panaji, Goa Forward Party leader Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate on Sunday named Vithal Chopdekar as the candidate for CCP mayor’s post and Asmita Kerkar for deputy mayor’s post.

The 15 ruling councillors of the Monserrate panel, which rules the civic body, attended a crucial meeting held in a hotel at Dona Paula.

However, CCP mayor Surendra Furtado and his wife and councillor Ruth Furtado were not present at the meeting.

Earlier there had been speculations that Uday Madkaikar would be the leader of ruling council. It was also speculated that deputy mayor Lata Parekh could be the mayor.

From the BJP side, the name of Pundalik Raut Desai has made the rounds as a probable candidate vying for the mayor’s post.

Speaking to media persons after announcing the names of Chopdekar and Kerkar, Monserrate said, “We wanted a new face and therefore we selected Vithal as our candidate for the mayoral poll… our manifesto was not implemented, but now we will implement it.”

Hoping that his candidate will win support of the BJP, Monserrate appealed to former Panaji MLA Siddharth Kunkolienkar to back his candidate and that he should be a guiding force to the council.

It is pertinent to note here that the BJP has not yet announced its candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, but sources said that picture will be clear by March 13.

Surendra Furtado when contacted refused to comment on the selection of Chopdekar as a candidate for mayor’s post.