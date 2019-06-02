Babush moves court seeking anticipatory bail

Panaji: Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) Mayor Uday Madkaikar and former mayor Yatin Parekh have approached the District and Sessions Court, Panaji, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the case of allegedly outraging modesty of a woman.

The Panaji police on Friday had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Monserrate, Madkaikar and Parekh in connection with the case. The incident was reported along the DB Marg on Friday during a protest when the CCP was reportedly acting against certain illegalities.

Referring to the complaint, the police had said that the accused with their common intention, allegedly abused the complainant with filthy words. The accused pushed her, touched her inappropriately thereby outraged her modesty and made gesture with an intent to insult her modesty, police said referring to the complaint. The accused also allegedly threatened to kill the complainant, said police.

The FIR is registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Meanwhile, a group of citizens including Congress party workers, the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) councillors and Santa Cruz MLA Antonio Fernandes held a protest march against an offshore casino in Panaji.

They marched from the Azad Maidan upto the entrance of the particular casino near the old Secretariat protesting against the two women, who allegedly verbally abused Panaji MLA Babush on Friday when he, along with the Panaji Mayor, visited the site to carry out clearing of alleged encroachments on the footpath by the said casino.

Condemning the said incident, the citizens alleged that the particular women, believed to be self-proclaimed activists, were hired by the casino operator to target the city MLA and the CCP councillors.

Interacting with media persons, MLA Antonio Fernandes said that the people of Panaji were hurt by the incident involving Babush and demanded that the Chief Minister initiate an inquiry into the matter and ensure justice to the city MLA. “How can the government protect the casino lobby and ignore the elected representatives of the people? Today it has happened with Babush, tomorrow it may happen with others,” he said.

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Pratima Coutinho demanded that the casinos be taken out of River Mandovi at the earliest. “We have been assured by the Deputy Superintendent of Police that the case against Babush will be withdrawn and necessary action will be initiated against the two women, who falsely tried to implicate our MLA,” she said.