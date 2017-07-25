Babush joins GFP, clears way for CM’s win

PANAJI: In a major political development in the state, former St Cruz MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate on Tuesday joined the Goa Forward Party, a coalition partner of the BJP-led government, delivering a major blow to the Congress, which had almost finalised his candidature for the upcoming by-election to the Panaji constituency.

Speaking to media persons, Atanasio Monserrate pledged his support to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the BJP candidate for the Panaji by-poll, which would give an easy sailing for Parrikar.

The bye-election is likely to be held next month, or in September.

Atanasio Monserrate announced in the presence of GFP president and TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai that he would not contest the Panaji by-poll against Parrikar as had been declared earlier.

Stating that GFP will fully back Parrikar in the by-poll, Sardesai said, “We will support Parrikar in the by-election. Atanasio Monserrate joining Goa Forward is a major political development. I am very happy. It will strengthen the party in North Goa that will give the ruling coalition a ‘stability certificate’.”

He said the Congress should now stop thinking of destabilising the government. Instead it should think of merging itself with the regional party which has strong presence in the state.

Sardesai did not rule out the possibility of Taleigao MLA Jennifer Monserrate or St Cruz legislator Tony Fernandes resigning as Congress MLA, paving the way for Atanasio Monserrate to contest by-poll in any vacant seat.

“We are not forcing any of these MLAs to resign. But the Goa Forward (party) will contest by-poll if any seat is vacated by any Congress MLA in future in the state,” Sardesai said.

When contacted for a comment on the development, Parrikar said that he had no role in Atanasio Monserrate joining the coalition partner.

“I don’t want to comment on this political development,” he stated.

Atanasio Monserrate praised Sardesai stating that he has been the only hope for the state to protect Goenkarponn.

“Vijai was singlehandedly fighting in the Opposition in the last assembly. He is trying to realise the dreams of Goans. If you see the common minimum programme of the government you will come across the reversal of the policies of the previous government. The party is here to protect Goan-ness,” Atanasio Monserrate said.

When asked about his statements that he would contest the Panaji by-poll on Congress ticket, Atanasio Monserrate said the Congress was not serious about reviving itself in the state.

“I had been meeting several leaders. But they don’t seem serious about anything, and not even to contest the by-polls. That’s why I decided to join Goa Forward.”

Taking a dig at the Congress, Atanasio Monserrate said that there are many Congress MLAs who are frustrated because their central leaders are not taking call on their grievances. The party is still functioning the way it had functioned in the past. There are two senior Congress leaders who are running the party as proprietorship. These two leaders feed the Congress high command on happenings in Goa.

The former St Cruz MLA had launched the United Goans Party in January this year and contested against BJP’s Siddharth Kuncaliencar in Panaji. He had lost by a narrow margin of 1069 votes.

Two other GFP ministers – Vinod Palayekar and Jayesh Salgaonkar – and other party functionaries were present at the press briefing.