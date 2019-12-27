Babush inspects Campal area after complaint

Panaji: Taking cognisance of complaint from local councillor Soraya Makhija Pinto, Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserrate alias Babush inspected the Dayanand Bandodkar road at Campal in CCP ward number 11 along with city Mayor and technical staff from CCP, PWD and WRD in presence of residents.

Pinto had lodged a complaint that in absence of drainage along the DB road from Kala Academy till Bal Ganesh Mandir, during monsoon water-logging problem arises besides sewerage work has been left incomplete in Campal-Panaji due to which people are suffering and urged the authorities to hot-mix carpet the road wherever the work of sewerage and water lines has been completed.

She has been known for complaining about the sound pollution and traffic snarls during events and exhibitions held either at Campal or at Kala Academy as many a times visitors park their vehicles by blocking the entry passage to the dwellings.

She had also apprised the Panaji MLA during a review meeting about the problems faced by the residents in vicinity of Campal-Panaji as a result a inspection was conducted along with the technical staff of the Corporation of City of Panaji along with city Mayor Uday Madkaikar, former deputy mayor Kabir Pinto Makhija, CCP ME John Abreu, officials from CCP, PWD and WRD.