Babush assures to talk to CM on removal of casino vessels

Panaji: Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate on Tuesday said that he will take up the issue of removing the offshore casino vessels from River Mandovi with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, as it will require an amendment to the Goa Public Gambling Act to shift these offshore casinos on land.

Speaking to media at the Assembly complex after taking oath as MLA, the Congress legislator said that he is not only confident about removing the casino vessels from River Mandovi but also sure of implementing whatever he had promised to the people of Panaji during the by-election.

“I alone cannot remove casinos from River Mandovi. It needs everybody’s support including that of the government. Hence, I will meet the Chief Minister and discuss with him the issue. I will also raise the issue in the Assembly,” Monserrate said.

The Congress MLA also said that he will request the Chief Minister to take the chairmanship of Imagine Panaji Smart City Ltd, a special purpose vehicle constituted to take forward the Smart City Mission, adding that we need to take local people into account for Smart City projects.

Monserrate also said that he will request the government to depute Goa Civil Service officer as Commissioner of the Corporation of City of Panaji.

When media pointed out about his announcement of forming Congress government after the by-elections, Monserrate said, “Let us see how it goes.” “Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and all other alliance partners of the current government are my friends,” he said but refused to reveal the plan.

When asked about government job that he has promised to every household in Panaji constituency, Babush said, “Don’t ask me about jobs now. I tell you that whatever I had said, it will be implemented.”