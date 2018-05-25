Babu will have to pay for family’s expenses: Sudin

PANAJI: Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Thursday claimed that Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Ajgaonkar, who is currently in the US leading a three-member official delegation to conduct road shows in that country, must have taken along his family members by spending money from his own pocket.

“The money spent on the travelling, accommodation and food for his family members cannot come through the department of tourism,” he added, pointing out, “And if such expenditure is shouldered by the department of tourism, then it needs to be recovered from him.”

Ajgaonkar represents Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, of which Dhavalikar is a senior leader.

The Minister for Public Works further informed that the cabinet has given approval to all the ministers travelling abroad to take along only their personal assistant or officer on special duty, whose expenditure would be borne by the government.

“Even I can take my family members along with me on a foreign trip, provided I spend money on them from my own pocket,” Dhavalikar quipped.

Besides Ajgaonkar, Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma and the deputy director of the department of tourism Rajesh Kale, the junket is accompanied by the wife, brother and sister-in-law of the Tourism Minister.