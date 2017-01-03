Baba back on set

Since his release from jail in February last year, there has been much speculation over Sanjay Dutt’s big screen comeback. Almost 11 months later, the veteran star will face the camera for the first time for a film — he will report to the set of Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi, which explores a father-daughter relationship, on January 29. Sayyesha Saigal, who debuted with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay last year, is likely to play the 57-year-old actor’s teen daughter.

A unit hand says the actor chose the date since it is his lucky number, “Dutt is born on July 29, so he wanted to start the new chapter of his life on that particular day. He is paying a lot of attention to his physique so that he looks good on screen. He spends almost two hours in the gym everyday.”

Confirming the development, Omung told hitlist, “The first schedule of the film will get underway in Agra. It is a two month start-to-finish schedule. As a director, it is going to be a challenge for me to work on a tight schedule, but that’s what excites me about filmmaking.

Teaming up with Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) is going to be awesome. His intensity on screen is just amazing. He is back as a new person, so he is going to start with a clean slate. It will be good fun to direct him.” The filmmaker adds that he isn’t feeling the pressure to direct Dutt in what will be his first film since his release from prison where he served 42 months for his conviction in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

“More than pressure, there is anticipation. Just like his fans, I am also waiting for him to make a comeback on the big screen,” Omung says. Policegiri (2013) was Dutt’s last solo hero film, which tanked at the box office. He was seen in Aamir Khan starrer PK (2014) in an extended cameo. He was supposed to make his comeback with Siddharth Anand’s untitled action film, which got inordinately delayed and eventually shelved, say sources. He then turned his focus to Marco Bhau, the directorial debut of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister, Shelly, but that has been put on hold for script changes.