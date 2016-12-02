Aziz exchanges pleasantries with Modi 

AMRITSAR: In the midst of heightened Indo-Pak tensions, Pakistani Prime Minister’s foreign affairs advisor Sartaj Aziz arrived here on Saturday evening to attend the Heart of Asia conference amid speculation about whether the two sides will have bilateral talks on the sidelines of the conclave to break the ice in ties.

Hours after his arrival, Aziz attended a dinner where he exchanged pleasentaries with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aziz was earlier scheduled to arrive here on Sunday but came a day early due to prevailing weather condition. Almost the entire northern India has been affected by thick fog for the last two days, delaying flights and train operations.

Aziz advanced his visit after he was informed about the weather condition, sources said.