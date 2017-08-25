Azgaonkar crosses swords with Palyekar on EDMs

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Taking on Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar for opposing electronic dance music festivals in the state, Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar on Friday warned Palyekar not to interfere with the work related to his portfolio.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ over the phone, Azgaonkar asked: “Who is he (Palyekar) to speak on the issues related to tourism in Goa? Who is the Tourism Minister? Is it he or me? It’s my portfolio. Why should he interfere in my work? I will not tolerate any interference. What is he (Palyekar) speaking, and on what basis? … If the Chief Minister had spoken on the issue and said the festivals should not happen then I can listen to him and not Palyekar.”

“Why does Palyekar target the EDMs only? There are other forms of music festivals taking place in Goa. Why doesn’t he speak about those? I don’t know who has asked him to speak on the issue,” he said. On Thursday, Palyekar had said that he will not allow holding of EDM festivals in the state, especially in his constituency, as he felt that it EDM venues have become havens for drug peddlers and their illegal activities.

Azgaonkar said that Palyekar, the Siolim MLA, should have spoken only about his constituency and not the entire state.

However, the Tourism Minister clarified that he is not against any music festivals if organisers follow Supreme Court guidelines, adding that that it is the duty of the home department to ensure that no drug related illegal activities take place.

“We want EDMs in Goa, but without drugs. I want tourists – international and domestic – to come to Goa. We don’t want those tourists who come to Goa for drugs,” he stated.

Azgaonkar maintained that hotels and shacks will not be allowed to operate if they are found indulging in drug trade, or their premises are used to sell the drugs.

Dismissing the media reports that EDM organisers have approached the state government, Azgaonkar said, “Till now I have not received any application from EDM organisers seeking permission to hold music festivals. We will recover the pending dues which the EDM organisers owe the government… and then we will take a call whether to grant permission or not. Till date, the government has not taken any decision with regards to EDMs. How Palyekar can make hue and cry about this?”

“If there is any opposition to the EDM festivals then it should come from the people. If the people oppose the festivals then I will answer to them. Palyekar being my cabinet colleague should have approached me first…,” he said.