Azgaonkar: crackdown on drug traders will continue

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar Friday appealed to the state’s elected representatives not to support or encourage drug traders.

Speaking to reporters in Margao, the Tourism Minister said, “Drugs should not be seen in the coastal belt. We, therefore, have cracked down on these people since the last 15 days and this will continue. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai have extended their fullest support to the cause and we collectively are trying to act tough against the drug peddlers,” he said.

Azgaonkar said that it is a challenge before the Goa police to fearlessly crack down on the drug traders along the coastal belt as they have done in the past few days. “Police should be serious about this endeavour and we (government) will extend our support. My one-point programme is to keep drugs away from the coastal belt,” he said.

The Minister said, “I appeal to the MLAs, do not extend your support to the drug trade. Let us collectively fight it. Inform the police if you have any information about such drug sale and if police do not act, let us all come onto the streets and I will take the lead.”

He also said that Goa does not want tourists, who are involved in drug peddling. “If shacks and hotels on the coastal belt are involved in drug trade, we do not want them too. We should not allow Goa’s name to be spoiled. We need to maintain our culture,” the Minister said.