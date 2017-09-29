Azgaonkar allays fears over charter flight slot allotments

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government on Friday assured to take corrective measures on slot allotment for charters at Dabolim airport two days ahead of the new tourist season which begins on October 1.

“The Chief Minister has assured that all corrective steps will be taken and issues will be resolved so that Goa has a good charter season this year. These timely measures will put to rest the anxiety and concerns raised by tourism stakeholders over the recent hurdles at the airport on slot allotment for charter flights which are scheduled to land in Goa for the season from October 1,” said Tourism Minister Manohar

Azgaonkar.

“Tourism stakeholders need not panic and should have faith in the government which is taking all initiatives towards improving tourism in the state and increasing foreign tourist footfalls to Goa,” he added.

The first charter flight for the season 2017-18 with 500 passengers from Russia is scheduled to land at the Goa airport on Sunday morning. The department is expecting to cross the 1000 mark of charter flights which includes flights from Russia, UK and other European countries.